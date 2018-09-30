Candidate Nate Horner at the riding debate in Stettler on Sept. 18. (Kevin J Sabo photo)

Nate Horner wins UCP nomination for Drumheller-Stettler riding

Horner is a cattle producer from Hanna area

Nate Horner won the United Conservative Leader (UCP) nomination for Drumheller – Stettler, beating current MLA Rick Strankman.

UCP leader Jason Kenney congratulated Horner on his hard-fought win.

“Nate has a diverse background, with experience in agriculture, oil and gas, and as a small business owner,” said Kenney in a prepared statement. “This, combined with a deep desire to create a better Alberta for his two small children, makes Nate an ideal United Conservative candidate and I’m pleased to welcome him to the team.

“I would also like to thank Rick Strankman for his immense contributions to the conservative movement, from going to jail to protest the unjustness of the Canadian Wheat Board to getting elected to the Alberta Legislature in 2012. I am looking forward to working with Rick in the Legislature in the coming months and whatever else the future holds. I know I join all Albertans in thanking Rick for his service to our province.”

Horner is a 37-year-old cattle producer and farmer in Polloockville, south of Hanna. He and his wife Jennifer have two young children. Horner received an agribusiness diploma from Olds College and an agriculture degree from the University of Lethbridge.

Earlier this week candidate Todd Pawsey was disqualified as a candidate in the Drumheller-Stettler riding.

Previous story
WATCH: Alberta Culture Days in full swing

Just Posted

Rebels beat Broncos 5-2

Rebels take the second game of the 2018-19 season against Broncos

WATCH: Alberta Culture Days in full swing

Celebration of Dance presents dance forms from across cultures

WATCH: Canada Winter Games branches out with tree planting project

More than 2,000 trees will be planted throughout Red Deer

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle

Rams football pick up first win over Notre Dame

‘Monkey of their backs’ according to Coach Brian Ross

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Nate Horner wins UCP nomination for Drumheller-Stettler riding

Horner is a cattle producer from Hanna area

UCP says Pawsey disqualified for joking about transgender people, sexual/sexist comments and calling Premier Notely a ‘queen beyotch’

Drumheller - Settler UCP candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Minister urged to press Jamaica over wage deductions of migrant workers in Canada

B.C. employers who house temporary foreign farm workers off site can deduct $6.20 a day for rent

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

Most Read