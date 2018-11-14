Ponoka RCMP charged a man after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision Nov. 10 wearing only a sheet. Police say the man was charged with impaired driving and was found about 50 feet from the collision in the trees naked except for the sheet. Photo submitted

Naked man arrested for impaired driving

The man allegedly fled the scene of a collision wearing only a sheet. Plus other Ponoka RCMP briefs

Ponoka RCMP charged a man after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision wearing only a sheet.

On. Nov. 10 police responded to a collision on 38 Street and 50 Avenue where a minivan and pickup truck were involved. A naked man fled the scene into nearby trees.

A naked, intoxicated man, wearing only a sheet was said to be found about 50 feet from the scene and was arrested for impaired driving. He has been released with a promise to appear in court.

It isn’t known the severity of injuries, however, damage to the vehicles appears minor except for the fact that the airbags deployed.

Woman caught attempting to break into vehicles

Police arrested a woman Nov. 10 after allegedly attempting to break into vehicles nearby a fast food restaurant (name not provided) in Ponoka.

Upon arrival officers spoke with the woman and provided a warning to her to move along, however, they received a similar call an hour later.

The same woman was found by RCMP and subsequently arrested and charged with mischief.

Drunk man charged with theft of liquor

Police charged an intoxicated man Nov. 7 after allegedly stealing liquor from a liquor store.

Using surveillance video, clerks found him to be shoplifting, however, he kept returning. He was eventually arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

He was released for court and police say he is under conditions not to go into any liquor stores.

Drunk man harassing customers

A drunk man was charged with breach of conditions Nov. 7 after allegedly harassing customers at a Ponoka drug store.

Police say the man was on conditions not to be intoxicated outside of his home.

Break and enter to sheds

On Nov. 8 the Ponoka RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter to sheds on a property at 54th Avenue Close, which had occurred overnight.

No video surveillance or witnesses on this file which is still under investigation.

Youth causes disturbance

On Nov. 8 the Ponoka RCMP were called to a disturbance at a residence in Ponoka.

Members attended and found an intoxicated youth who was reported to have assaulted other residents and caused damaged inside the house.

The youth was arrested and numerous charges were laid under the Young Offenders Act and the file is before the courts.

-Heyden-Kaye

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

 

Most Read