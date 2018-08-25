NAFTA progress doesn’t stop Freeland from heading to Europe on diplomatic trip

Chrystia Freeland said it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will be travelling to Europe next week on a diplomatic mission that’s raising questions about whether Canada expects to return to the bargaining table soon for the three-country NAFTA talks.

Freeland said Friday it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world — even with signs of progress in the bilateral NAFTA negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico.

“Europe is a very important one that I’ve been looking forward to,” she said, adding she will be meeting with the foreign ministers of Germany and France, as well as addressing the annual meeting of Ukraine’s ambassadors to show Canada’s support for its sovereignty and opposition to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“Canada has key allies around the world given CETA, our trade agreement with the EU.”

There’s optimism that the U.S. and Mexico are close to sorting out their one-on-one sticking points, which would open the door for Canada to rejoin the negotiations.

Freeland was asked whether her European trip meant she didn’t expect a breakthrough next week in the NAFTA talks. She replied by saying Canada will return to the NAFTA table for trilateral talks once the American and Mexican governments resolve their bilateral issues — particularly their differences on automotive rules of origin.

“I do want to underscore that I’ve been hearing optimism from those countries about the progress they’re making and Canada is very sympathetic to the fact that these issues are very complicated,” she told reporters in Richmond, B.C.

“We want a good deal, not just any deal.”

Freeland didn’t directly say whether she would cut her European trip short if Canada is invited back to the table.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deer, Lake Louise RCMP and Calgary police lay charges in multi-agency arrests
Next story
Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

Just Posted

WATCH: Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock supports Central Alberta

Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock brought in some of the biggest names in rodeo

Red Deer, Lake Louise RCMP and Calgary police lay charges in multi-agency arrests

Investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine

RCMP seek tips as they investigate assault and possible abduction

The victim is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta camp on Walmart roof

‘Free Our Finest’ to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics

‘Step up for Parkinsons’ on Sept. 9th

Annual fundraising walk starts out from the Golden Circle

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

They will not, however, be voting on whether to kill Canada’s system of supply management

NAFTA progress doesn’t stop Freeland from heading to Europe on diplomatic trip

Chrystia Freeland said it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world

Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Wetaskiwin RCMP find stolen vehicles, loaded gun at rural residence Aug. 23

Wetaskiwin RCMP work with multi units to recover substantial stolen property and handguns

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Most Read