Mugging victim thankful she’s alive after scare downtown

Red Deer woman says man told her, ‘I’m going to kill you’

It started off as a typical walk home for Red Deer resident Barbara Smith until things took a dramatic turn.

Smith was heading home from work downtown on the afternoon of Jan. 18th when she noticed someone who had been following her from behind.

“I didn’t really notice him until I got to the bar,” she said, referring to O’Mally’s Pub.

She added that he later walked past her and proceeded to take out a blade from his shoe, slashing the strap of her bag, which she was using to carry her books.

Smith took action when her bag was taken, yelling, “Help me, help me!”

While trying to take her bag back, Smith said the man told her, ‘I am going to kill you.’

The man later went to the back of the fire station downtown and emptied her bag onto the snow, and she was able to get her bag back.

Smith also claimed that she had noticed this same man from a while ago standing outside of her house.

Corporal Karyn Kay with Red Deer RCMP said the incident was more of a crime of opportunity rather than a planned and targeted attack.

“Crimes of opportunity happen when there not well thought out,” said Kay.

She added that this particular incident is not, however, something the RCMP see often, especially in the afternoon.

Kay said that Smith did the right thing in yelling for help.

“She did everything that she was supposed to.”

The investigation, she said, is still ongoing. The man is described as being six feet tall and Caucasian.

Previous story
Vacancies to be filled at Asooahum Crossing
Next story
Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

Just Posted

Singer Karac Hendriks performs this weekend at the ACMAs

Hendriks has been nominated for Male Artist and Song of the Year for Thinking Of You

Mugging victim thankful she’s alive after scare downtown

Red Deer woman says man told her, ‘I’m going to kill you’

POLL: Are you concerned about cannabis in the work place?

Red Deerians have their say on cannabis issue

Rebels win on home ice for first time in 87 days

Red Deer snaps 13-game losing streak with 4-1 win over Medicine Hat

Ivan Hlinka Tournament renamed Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Red Deer’s Servus Arena to host games in international tournament

WATCH: Mustard Seed gets support again from PCN Women’s Fun Run

Run raised just over $20,000 last year for The Mustard Seed

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alert prompts RCMP, privacy watchdog to probe data breach

Company spokesman: ‘Fewer than 100,000 customers were affected’

Most Read