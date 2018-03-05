Much to explore at this year’s Home Show

Featuring home organization, renovating tips, interior design and roofing, HGTV celebrities, and local experts, this year’s Red Deer Home Show runs this weekend at Westerner Park.

The event has been hosted and managed by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association – Central Alberta/Building Industry and Land Development – Central Alberta since 1979.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Red Deer Home Show will again provide Central Albertans with a spectacular venue for new and improved products and services featuring award-winning builders, renovators, products, ideas and décor in Canada’s hottest economic region.

Every year, the event features more than 280 vendors, and sees more than 11,000 visitors walk through the doors.

As mentioned, several top home experts will be onhand to share their expertise as well.

Mickey Fabbiano and Sebastian Sevallo (HGTV’s Worst to First) will be on the Main Stage March 10th at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

According to the HGTV web site, “Everyone wants a move-in ready dream home, but with soaring real estate prices in a red-hot market, it’s just not possible for most homeowners.

“Many people are forced to get creative by buying a fixer-upper and renovating it to fit their needs but these types of transformations are Mickey and Sebastian’s specialty – helping each homebuyer find a shabby, rundown house and turning it into a stunning forever home.

“Buying the worst house on the block always comes with unforeseen challenges but Mickey and Sebastian always exceed expectations and turn dreams into reality- finding the worst and turning it into the first.”

According to his bio, Fabbiano has been on work sites with his dad since he could walk.

“By the age of five, he was learning how to use hammers and saws and by high school, he was a full-fledged member of his dad’s construction team. He pays extra attention to the details, and has a talent for finding the right finishes and touches that make his designs stand out from all the others.”

Over the past decade Sevallo enjoyed a thriving business – building, salvaging, customizing and designing homes.

“But things really took off for Sebastian when he joined forces with his best friend Mickey Fabbiano. These talented young entrepreneurs connected over a common dream to see couples set down roots in their dream neighbourhoods by finding fixer uppers and transforming them into first-rate ‘forever homes.’

Other home expert guest speakers include Jeannette Hall, Mindy Smythe, Ellen Walker, Brandon Bouchard, Angela Sommers.

Hours for the Red Deer Home Show are – Friday, March 9th from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 10th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 11th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For complete details, check out www.reddeerhomeshow.ca.

-Weber​

