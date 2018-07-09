Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

A Kremlin spokesman has expressed condolences over the death of a British woman who was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent last month.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that Moscow “is deeply concerned over the continuous cases of these poison elements” in Britain. Peskov added that such attacks present a danger not only inside the UK, but also in Europe as a whole.

Peskov said that linking Russia to the poisoning would be “absurd.”

READ MORE: Russian spy attacked with nerve agent

Asked whether the death could cloud the upcoming US-Russia summit in Helsinki next week, Peskov replied that the poisoning “has not relation” to the meeting. He said “it’s Britain’s problem and the problem of how interested Britain is in a real investigation.”

Moscow says London has declined its offers for a joint investigation into the poisonings.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline
Next story
Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Just Posted

WATCH: KartSTART revs into Red Deer

Go-kart event teaches kids about safe driving skills

Bucs’ manhandle St. Albert to take second in AFL

56-8 win puts Bucs’ right behind Ft. Mac in AFL standings

Bard on Bower gears up for exciting summer season

Celebrate William Shakespeare with a festive ’Mardi Gras’ theme

UPDATE/WATCH: Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized in Red Deer investigation

A total of 57 criminal charges have been laid

WATCH: Stettler woman lands the big prize in Red Deer Hospital Dream Home Lottery

Proceeds will go to the purchase of 39 new beds for the Red Deer Hospital

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design buy 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Paradise Shores RV park proceeding

Construction injects millions into local economy

Grand Prairie RCMP search for missing two-year-old boy

Disappeared near river

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

Most Read