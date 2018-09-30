From left, Barb Oberst, Scott Carson and Scott MacMillian led a small group of walkers who came out for the CIBC Run for the Cure Sunday at Bower Ponds past the finish line. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

More than 600 people take part in CIBC Run for the Cure

Organizers say this year’s event will surpass goal of raising $90,000

The Canadian Cancer Society’s CIBC Run for the Cure took place Sunday at Bower Ponds.

More than 600 people either ran or walked in the event, raising $87,953 by 10:30 a.m. All the money raised will be invested in breast cancer research and other programs and support services.

Nicole Guday, annual giving coordinator for the Canadian Cancer Society, said by the end of the Run she thinks the event will beat its goal of raising $90,000.

“We are here to make breast cancer beatable today,” she said. “Amazing people came out here fundraising and having a great time.”

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

