Mississippi considers strict abortion ban

The ban would consider once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy

Mississippi lawmakers are considering what could become one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. Bills that passed legislative committees Tuesday would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Supporters and opponents anticipate a court fight.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said he will sign one of the bills that are moving to the full House and Senate for more work.

An Iowa judge struck down a similar law there last month.

Mississippi last year enacted a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. A federal judge declared it unconstitutional. The state is asking an appeals court to overturn that ruling.

Several states could consider tighter abortion restrictions to get a legal challenge up to the more conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former football coach Sandusky gets new sentencing
Next story
Federal officials dealing with backlog of refugee security screens

Just Posted

Wounded Warriors in Red Deer raising money for service dogs for veterans with PTSD

Booklets for $25 available at Sobeys until Thursday, then Walmart North until Sunday

Gerald Grobmeier excited about being interim officer in charge

Grobmeier says key crime in Red Deer remains break and enters

WATCH: Staff and students loving new addition to St. Patrick’s Community School

The Red Deer expansion consists of a bright and wide open learning space with lots of windows

Car racing pro teaches Red Deer students the dangers of distracted driving

Parker Thompson’s Drive to Stay Alive presentation comes to St. Joseph high school

Council greenlights terms of reference for new homelessness plan

An executive summary on the plan is expected by summer

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

Leaving Stettler County wasn’t his choice, says county planner who lost his job at height of Paradise Shores controversy

Things taken out of context and he was made target in attempts to stop development says van der Bank

Accused’s retrial in stabbing death outside central Alberta pub moved to Calgary

Daniel Boyd Sawyer is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Alan Beach

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Most Read