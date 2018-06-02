MISSING: Richard Youb last seen May 28th

Blackfalds RCMP ask for the public’s assistance

Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Richard Floyd Youb.

Youb was last seen on May 28th by a friend in the town of Ponoka. Youb, who resides in Blackfalds, has not returned home since.

He drives a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck and was operating this vehicle when last seen.

He is described as:

· 5’ 10 tall

· 198 lbs

· Brown Eyes

· Short Brown Hair

· Full Beard

· Stocky build

The Blackfalds RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Youb.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP