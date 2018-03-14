Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

The family of missing British Columbia rock climber Marc-Andre Leclerc is reporting on social media that Leclerc and his climbing companion have died while attempting a new route on a mountain in Alaska.

Serge Leclerc posted the message on his public Facebook page late Tuesday night but offered no details.

He says two great climbers have been lost and he lost a son he is really proud of.

Twenty-four-year-old Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish and his 34-year-old climbing companion Ryan Johnson of Juneau hadn’t been heard from since March 5 when they posted a photo from the top of the Mendenhall Towers, about 20 kilometres north of Juneau.

Poor weather hampered search efforts when the men were reported overdue later that week but crews were able to search the north face of the mountain on Tuesday.

Further information from a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers is expected later.

Related: Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Related: Break in weather allows rescuers to resume Alaska search for B.C. climber

More coming

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Just Posted

UPDATE: Optimist Chief Ryan McBeath passes away

Optimist Chiefs announced on Twitter the passing of one of their captains, 17-year-old Ryan McBeath.

RCMP Blackfalds investigate theft of electronics

A male and a female suspect were observed taking numerous objects from Staples in Gasoline Alley.

RDC Social Work Society shows good work of students

Showcase highlights good work of social workers in Central Alberta

Generals look to go up 2-1 in AAA Senior Provincials

Lacombe splits first two games with Stony Plain

100 Kids Who Care makes charitable donation at Blue Grass Sod Farms

Almost $2,000 donated to three charities.

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Trump inspects border wall prototypes, denounces California

Trump, making his first trip to California as president, said he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb

Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Hawking has been the forefront of scientific discovery in fields of cosmology, quantum gravity

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Most Read