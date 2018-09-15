Minor injuries in car versus semi tractor collision near Ponoka

Wintry driving conditions may have been a factor in the Saturday morning collision

The injuries from a semi versus crossover SUV Saturday morning were minor considering somewhat wintry road conditions on Highway 2. Emergency crews, including EMS, the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

A collision with a semi tractor without a trailer and a crossover SUV resulted in minor injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The incident occurred north of Ponoka near Menaik Road in the southbound lanes.

The collision resulted in the SUV hitting the west ditch while the semi drove into the median. It is not clear the cause of the collision, however, area highways were somewhat slushy due to falling rain and snow, plus low temperatures.

Emergency crews, including EMS, the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene.

The southbound lanes were slow moving for some time while crews cleared the scene.