Military Vehicle Display and Swap Meet will bring over 40 military vehicle displays

People from across Alberta will head to Red Deer for 2nd annual event

The Prairie Motor Brigade along with the Edmonton South Affiliate of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association will be hosting their annual Military Vehicle Display and Swap Meet on Aug. 25th.

The Prairie Motor Brigade is an affiliate of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, a worldwide group with around 7,000 members.

The upcoming event will take place in the parking lot of the Goodlife Fitness at Parkland Mall from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We’re going to have several museums that are going to bring portable displays and we’re hoping to have about 40 military vehicles, so we’ll have everything from motorcycles all the way up to big five tonne trucks, jeeps, troop carriers – and we’re hoping to have a tank there,” said Donna Geekie, events coordinator with the Prairie Motor Brigade.

Geekie added that the event attracts people from across Alberta.

She said the group wanted to plan an event where they could have both affiliates together and came up with Red Deer, as it was a central location.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to see what vehicles they have and for them to see our vehicles and also for the public to come to a central location in Alberta.”

They will also be having a re-enactors group at the event as well as a large representation from the various military groups in the province.

“Our role is to maintain and preserve vintage military equipment,” said Geekie. “We’ll have a wide range of equipment from the early 1940s right up to the 1980s.”

People will be travelling out to bring the various vehicles and equipment from all across Alberta as well as some from B.C.

For more information on the Prairie Motor Brigade visit www.prairiemotorbrigade.org.

