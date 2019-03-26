A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged for alleged sexual misconduct. (Canadian Armed Forces Facebook)

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged for alleged sexual misconduct and other offences –one of which occurred in B.C.

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone of the 1 Service Battalion in Edmonton faces charges of abuse of subordinates, general misconduct, and drunkenness under the National Defence Act, a news release said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Canadian military reports victories in war on sexual misconduct in the ranks

The incidents allegedly took place at a Canadian Division Support Base in Edmonton and in McBride, northeast of Prince George, between June and October 2017.

In July 2018, a third party reported incidents of a “sexual nature” occurring several times and in various locations.

“These incidents were reported to the chain of command by several parties, all belonging to the same unit as the member currently accused,” the release said.

Added Lt. Col. Kevin Cadman: “All members of the Canadian Armed Forces – whether they are part of the reserve force or regular force – should expect to serve in a respectful and professional environment safe from harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

The case is proceeding through the military justice system.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Notley promises extra $90M a year to reduce waits in surgery, emergency rooms

Just Posted

Winners makes a grand opening at Parkland Mall Tuesday

New outlet will draw business and shoppers, says Red Deer-North MLA Kim Shreiner

Notley promises extra $90M a year to reduce waits in surgery, emergency rooms

Leader says she’d keep funding specialized liaison teams so paramedics can get back to work faster

Singer/songwriter John Wort Hannam heads to the Elks Lodge April 12th

Concert is being hosted by the Central Music Festival Society

Young athletes hope to achieve Olympics dreams through RBC Training Ground

Olympic sport talent scouting event took place in Red Deer Sunday morning

Sharon and Bram head to Red Deer on final tour

The duo is celebrating their 40th anniversary farewell tour

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

One person dead in head-on collision near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate fatal collision

One Maskwacis man arrested after gun seized on reserve

Maskwacis RCMP locate loaded handgun during search warrant

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

The controversial pipeline was bought by Ottawa last year

Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter Keana arrived in Toronto this week

New UMSCA trade deal getting a boost from Trump, business groups

The trade deal is designed to supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement

Trudeau says he, Wilson-Raybould had cordial conversation last week

Trudeau denies anything improper occurred regarding SNC-Lavalin and the PMO

SNC-Lavalin backtracks on CEO’s comments surrounding potential job losses

Top boss had said protecting 9,000 jobs should grant leniency

Most Read