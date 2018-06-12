photo submitted

Mild hiring climate expected for third quarter of 2018 in Red Deer

18 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter (July to September)

Red Deer area employers expect a mild hiring climate for the third quarter of 2018, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

“Survey data reveals that 18 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter (July to September), while eight per cent anticipate cutbacks,” stated Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower’s Alberta Region. Another 74 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Red Deer’s third quarter Net Employment Outlook of seven per cent is a one percentage point decrease compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Upright. “However, it is also an increase of three percentage points from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a cautiously optimistic hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

“Even though prospects are weaker in six of ten industry sectors compared to last quarter, we’re still seeing a positive hiring climate for most of the country,” said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager for ManpowerGroup Canada. “The numbers reflect a pattern of a labour market nearing capacity, with unemployment in some regions at record lows. For job seekers, this could mean larger wage gains in the quarter to come.”

-Submitted by ManpowerGroup

Previous story
Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure
Next story
UPDATE: Remand Centre inmates escaped through window, say Red Deer RCMP

Just Posted

UPDATE: Remand Centre inmates escaped through window, say Red Deer RCMP

Three inmates remain at large

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

The Outreach Centre to open The Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre

Spacious new facility will focus on children affected by domestic violence

Investigation ongoing into fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

Female pronounced deceased at the scene in Red Deer County

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

The 35-year-old gun man is also reported to have shot a police officer

Migrants transferred to Italian ships for trip to Spain

Italy and Malta have refused the migrants entry to dock at ports since Saturday

North Korea commits to ‘complete denuclearization’

After summit, Trump announces halt to US-SKorea ‘war games’

Most Read