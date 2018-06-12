Mild hiring climate expected for third quarter of 2018 in Red Deer

18 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter (July to September)

Red Deer area employers expect a mild hiring climate for the third quarter of 2018, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

“Survey data reveals that 18 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter (July to September), while eight per cent anticipate cutbacks,” stated Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower’s Alberta Region. Another 74 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Red Deer’s third quarter Net Employment Outlook of seven per cent is a one percentage point decrease compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Upright. “However, it is also an increase of three percentage points from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a cautiously optimistic hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

“Even though prospects are weaker in six of ten industry sectors compared to last quarter, we’re still seeing a positive hiring climate for most of the country,” said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager for ManpowerGroup Canada. “The numbers reflect a pattern of a labour market nearing capacity, with unemployment in some regions at record lows. For job seekers, this could mean larger wage gains in the quarter to come.”

-Submitted by ManpowerGroup