Mounties gather near the Golden Ears Bridge after a body was found in Maple Ridge Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)

Metro Vancouver homicide detectives busy after separate weekend deaths

Homicide detectives in Metro Vancouver are investigating separate cases involving two deaths they say appear to be either targeted or suspicious.

Homicide detectives in Metro Vancouver are investigating separate cases involving two deaths they say appear to be either targeted or suspicious.

In the most recent case, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to help Ridge Meadows RCMP after a man’s body was found Sunday morning near the banks of the Fraser River, underneath the Golden Ears Bridge.

RCMP say the man appears to have been targeted, but no other details have been released.

Read more: Heavy police presence after body found in Maple Ridge

Team members are also working with Burnaby RCMP after a woman died in a single-vehicle crash late Friday on a busy route along the north side of Burnaby Mountain.

The woman, whose name police have not released, was thrown from the sport-utility vehicle, while a man was found unconscious inside it.

Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar says the man and woman knew each other and there is no risk to the public, but the circumstances of the crash are suspicious so the case has been handed to homicide officers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada Post calls for ‘cooling off’ period to allow for mediated talks
Next story
Searchers in California wildfire step up efforts; 77 dead

Just Posted

Festival of Trees celebrates the season while supporting a tremendous cause

The 25th annual Festival of Trees opens Nov. 21st

Oh What a Night! celebrates iconic American legends

Frankie Valli and Andy Williams honoured during Red Deer show

WATCH: Hundreds come out to annual Red Deer Lights the Night

Celebration featured lighting of City Hall Park and Red Deer’s Christmas Tree

Santa Claus comes to Bower Place

Dozens line up Saturday to have photo taken with Jolly Old Saint Nick

Rebels sail to 7-0 victory over the Kelowna Rockets

Third straight win for Red Deer

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

A new $10 banknote featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation, just over 72 years after she was ousted from the whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Searchers in California wildfire step up efforts; 77 dead

Trump arrived at the oceanside conclave Saturday afternoon after visiting Northern California to survey the wildfire damage in the town of Paradise.

Trump says ‘no reason’ for him to hear Khashoggi death tape

“It’s a suffering tape, it’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it, there’s no reason for me to hear it,” Trump said in the interview.

Canada Post calls for ‘cooling off’ period to allow for mediated talks

The proposal came as Canada Post workers continued their rotating strikes Monday after rejecting the Crown agency’s latest offer.

Metro Vancouver homicide detectives busy after separate weekend deaths

Homicide detectives in Metro Vancouver are investigating separate cases involving two deaths they say appear to be either targeted or suspicious.

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Most Read