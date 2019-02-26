Doula Melyssa Robertson comforting a client in labour at a home birth with midwives. Photo by Shelby Story Photo Film

Members of Red Deer Doula Association heading to Honduras to help out

The two hospitals deliver around 50 babies a day

Members of the Red Deer Doula Association will be going on a humanitarian trip to Honduras come June.

There will be nine women, who are trained and certified as birth doulas serving in local communities in Central Alberta, working under the direction of Sylvia Bahr through Dar a Luz Honduras, a non-profit association focused on respectful and compassionate maternity care for women throughout Honduras.

The idea for their trip started back in October. They had a doula who had done a bit of mission work before who said she would look into it, so they got in touch with the organization in Honduras.

A doula’s job is to provide emotional and physical support for women during child birth.

“When we’re in the hospitals here we often have women and their partners or their family, and so we’re supporting everyone as a team and just giving them some informational support, some emotional support, some guidance – that kind of thing,” said Christa Duquette, president of the Red Deer Doula Association.

She added that their role is to really work with the care providers and fill those little gaps that are missing and give women more confidence and making them more comfortable.

“The work we’re going to be doing in Honduras, as we understand, is essentially just that emotional support for women, but it’s a very different system, they don’t have anyone else – they’re not allowed to have anyone else in the area with them when they’re labouring and giving birth,” she said, adding that they only allow staff.

The Central Alberta women will be working in two hospitals during their trip, which, they’ve been told, have around 50 babies being delivered in a day.

“We’ve been told it’s a very high rate of delivery in Honduras,” said Duquette.

Duquette said one of the neat things about the trip is that they had decided to do it in December and have made it work on their own.

“We essentially gave ourselves just over six months to plan and most of our doulas that are going – so out of eight (or nine) of us – we’re all fundraising on our own to take ourselves down there.”

Along with bringing Doula support to these families and women in Honduras, the team of Doulas is working to gather and bring medical supplies along with baby supplies with them on their trip.

Previous story
NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Just Posted

Seven medals earned for Team Alberta on Monday

Local athlete Kalena Soehn won the Trampoline gold medal

WATCH: More Canada Winter Games action underway

Games continue in Red Deer until March 2nd

‘Citizens’ Forum On Health Care and Seniors’ runs March 6th

Topics range from pharmacare to continuing care and home care

Week two of Canada Winter Games kicked off Sunday with new sports and athletes

Chef Pat Lechelt said Team Alberta should finish within the top three provinces

‘Breaking Cover’ gears up for latest installment

Staged play reading runs March 10th at the Public Library downtown

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Senior Australian cardinal convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

Cardinal George Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and the Vatican’s economy minister

Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump

Trump’s former personal ‘fixer’ begins three days of congressional appearances on Tuesday

‘Project All In’ sees support in Ponoka

The mental health advocacy project is about first responders mental health support

Leduc RCMP investigate sexual assault at Telford Lake

Leduc RCMP asking for public’s assistance identifying sexual assault suspect

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

‘Not Canadian enough:’ Edmonton woman’s girls denied citizenship under old law

Conservatives took away right to pass on citizenship to your children unless they’re born in Canada

Most Read