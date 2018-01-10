Maskwacis RCMP seek help locating missing First Nations youth

Police say 15-year-old Qunechra Okeynan-Louis went missing on Monday at about 9 p.m.

Maskwacis RCMP ask the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Qunechra Okeynan-Louis who was reported missing from the Samson reserve on Monday at about 9 p.m. RCMP photo

Maskwacis RCMP seek the public’s help in locating a missing First Nations youth.

Police say 15-year-old Qunechra Okeynan-Louis was reporting missing after she was last seen Monday evening at about 9 p.m. from her home in Samson.

She is said to have left in a black truck/SUV (possibly a Chevy Escalade or an Avalanche).

Okeynan-Louis is described as First Nations, approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She is of medium build and has long, dirty blonde hair.

Police say she may be wearing a black sweater and black leggings.

Both RCMP and Okeynan-Louis’ family are concerned for her-well being as she may be at risk to self harm.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Okeynan-Louis, they are asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780 585 4600 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1 800 222 8477 (TIPS).