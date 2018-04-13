Murder charges laid against two individuals in a homicide that occurred this week. File photo

Maskwacis pair charged in recent homicide

Two facing second degree murder charges, two more charged with being accessories

Two men have now been charged with in the death of a man just two days ago.

Jayson Griffith Soosay, 26, and 25-year-old Percy Levon Soosay — both of Maskwacis — stand accused of second degree murder following an investigation into the death of 34-year-old Jonathan Nepoose on the Samson Cree Nation on April 11.

Two women from Maskwacis — Madison Rochelle Ward, 21, and Taylor Alyssa Threefingers, 20 — are also facing charges of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

All four individuals have been in custody since being placed under arrest at the scene and all four are now scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on April 17.

Maskwacis RCMP were called to a residence around 2:15 a.m. last Wednesday to follow up on a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers found a seriously injured man and called for an ambulance, which arrived about 2:50 a.m. However, the man later identified as Nepoose was pronounced dead at that time.

Officers from Maskwacis assisted the Major Crimes Unit South and the Forensic Identification Section from Red Deer in the conducting the investigation. Initially, five adults were placed under arrest at the scene, but one was later released without any charges.

An autopsy was conducted in Edmonton on April 12, but the results and other details of the case are not being released by the RCMP as the investigation continues.

