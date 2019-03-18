In this image taken from the Twitter page of Lilian Bruigom, emergency services attend the scene of a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, Monday March 18, 2019. Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say on Twitter that “multiple” people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighborhood. (Lilian Bruigom via AP)

Manhunt launched after shooting on Dutch tram wounds many, kills 1

Police are considering the possibility of terrorism as a motive

A shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday left “multiple” people wounded and one dead, police said, adding that they are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive.” A manhunt was launched for the shooter.

Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened in the morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection in a residential neighbourhood.

Utrecht police said that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene and appealed to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work. Television footage showed that a body appeared to be lying next to the tram.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counterterror co-ordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation. The alert level was raised to its highest level for the area around Utrecht.

Police spokesman Bernhard Jens said that no one had been detained yet.

Jens said that “one explanation is that the person fled by car.” He did not rule out the possibility that more than one person was involved.

“We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible,” Jens said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre
Next story
National Arts Centre spotlights Indigenous and female artists in upcoming season

Just Posted

VIDEO: Boston Bruins alumni team lends helping hand to raise money for two Red Deer charities

Fundraising goal for Sunday’s game between Bruins alumni team and Red Deer Community HOPE Stars is $60,000

Wear your green and celebrate being Irish

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all!

Jason Stephan wins UCP nomination for Red Deer South

Stephan says he wants to run a principled provincial election

Red Deerians gather to mourn victims of New Zealand double mosque shooting

Messages of peace were heard during Saturday’s vigil

In Harmony Meditation and Wellness Center to provide Red Deer with an alternative to mainstream medicine

Wellness Centre grand opening at Parkland Mall on Saturday

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Manhunt launched after shooting on Dutch tram wounds many, kills 1

Police are considering the possibility of terrorism as a motive

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

More details have emerged suggesting similarities between the crash in Ethiopia and one earlier in Indonesia

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Extra weeks of parental leave now available across Canada

Parents who share child care duties of newborns, newly adopted children eligible for five to eight more weeks

Most Read