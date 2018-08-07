Man threatens to shoot Stettler woman, burn down her house

Tells court he would not have carried through with threats

An Edmonton man threatened to shoot his Stettler girlfriend’s mom with a shotgun and burn her house down, but told the court he wouldn’t have followed through with the threats.

Mathew James Willis appeared in Stettler provincial court via CCTV from Edmonton Remand Centre Aug. 1 facing charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, uttering threats and harassment.

“It was more of an expression,” Willis told the court. “It was definitely wrong and I shouldn’t have spoken that way.”

Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon recommended 15 days jail for each charge because “of the persistence of the behaviour and specificity of the threat.” He also requested a DNA order.

Defence Rodney Clark told the judge Willis is entitled to one and a half days for each day he has served in remand since being arrested July 20. Clark also opposed the DNA order.

Clark told the court that Willis believed his girlfriend’s mother was interfering in their relationship. He said Willis spent his youth in group homes and because he doesn’t have extended family, a personal romantic relationship was all that more important to him.

Clark asked the judge for 12 months probation instead of the 18 months the crown requested.

Judge J.D. Holmes sentenced Willis to 15 days jail concurrent on each count, time served. He also ordered a DNA sample be taken, 12 months probation and ordered a five-year ban on owning firearms.

“The incidents themselves are disturbing,” said Judge Holmes.

Previous story
WATCH: Metis culture celebrated at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery
Next story
Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada: An explainer

Just Posted

Blackfalds 7-11 altercation leads to weapons being brandished

RCMP looking for suspect who fled scene

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta region

Mercury expected to hit 37C this Friday

Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Three people were pronounced dead, while a child was sent to hospital

Hitchhiking gone wrong

Blackfalds RCMP investigate assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

Canada lost 4-3 to Czech Republic in Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament play

Hlinka Gretzky Cup kicked off in Central Alberta

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Man threatens to shoot Stettler woman, burn down her house

Tells court he would not have carried through with threats

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Indonesia quake deaths top 130, aid effort intensifies

Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise.

Cross-examination focuses on Manafort protege’s own crimes

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial continues in federal court in Alexandria, Va.

Former world hurdles champion Bett killed in car crash at 28

Bett was killed in the car crash early Wednesday morning near Kenya’s high-altitude training region of Eldoret.

Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study

Across Canada, only 33 in every 1,000 cases of sexual assault are reported to the police

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

To celebrate turning 89, she said she went skydiving

Most Read