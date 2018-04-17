Man threatens to kill partner, kids, dog

This is a very serious offence: Judge

A Stettler man who threatened to kill his estranged partner, their children and dog was given a suspended sentence and two years probation.

Brian Scott Koning, 34, appeared in Stettler provincial court April 12 charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

“This is a very serious offence in context of what is happening in various communities in relation to family violence,” said Judge W. A. Skinner. “The court takes this very seriously.”

Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon told the court that Koning didn’t want anyone else to be with his estranged partner.

“He threatened to kill their children and dog as an alternative,” said the crown. “He said then she would know what it would be like to be completely alone.”

The judge accepted a joint submission from the crown and defence. Koning’s suspended sentence and probation came with conditions including no contact with his estranged partner and their children, a five-year prohibition on owning weapons, submit a DNA sample and not consume alcohol.

Defence lawyer Daniel Wilson told the court that Koning suffers from a serious lung condition and alcoholism.

Judge Skinner said he would “go along with the joint submission but when sentencing added, “Take this seriously Mr. Koning.”