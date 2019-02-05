FILE - State Police spokesman Steve McCausland speaks to reporters Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Man dies after going into burning house to save dog in Maine

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage

Investigators say a Maine man died when he returned to a burning house to get his dog.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland says the man escaped with the rest of his family before going back inside Monday evening in the town of Orland. Firefighters recovered the body of 40-year-old Sam Crawford hours later, after the fire was extinguished.

Two other adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage. They say Crawford moved a skidder, a vehicle used in logging, to safety before telling others he was going back to look for his dog.

VIDEO: Crews rescue small dog from North Delta house fire

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had to use tanker trucks to haul water to the rural site.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Council greenlights terms of reference for new homelessness plan
Next story
Accused’s retrial in stabbing death outside central Alberta pub moved to Calgary

Just Posted

Car racing pro teaches Red Deer students the dangers of distracted driving

Parker Thompson’s Drive to Stay Alive presentation comes to St. Joseph high school

Council greenlights terms of reference for new homelessness plan

An executive summary on the plan is expected by summer

Grad Service Project supports Family Services of Central Alberta

St. Joseph High School students chose this because of what the organization stands for

City council hears update on 2019 Canada Winter Games

The Games will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports

Red Deer RCMP announce interim Officer in Charge

Inspector Gerald Grobmeier takes over duties from Superintendent Ken Foster for now

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Leaving Stettler County wasn’t his choice, says county planner who lost his job at height of Paradise Shores controversy

Things taken out of context and he was made target in attempts to stop development says van der Bank

Accused’s retrial in stabbing death outside central Alberta pub moved to Calgary

Daniel Boyd Sawyer is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Alan Beach

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

60 years later Cook family massacre still haunts Stettler

‘I couldn’t have found (Robert Cook) guilty if I was the judge,’ says retired Judge David MacNaughton

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Most Read