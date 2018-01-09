Lyndon Olsen guilty in death of Red Deer woman

Olsen will appear in court again March 5th

A man charged in the death of a 25-year-old woman has plead guilty to a lesser offence in Red Deer’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Jan. 8th.

Lyndon William Grant Olsen, 34, was arrested in February 2017 and charged with manslaughter using a firearm after a 25-year-old woman died in hospital on Feb. 1st, 2017.

Olsen’s was charged after Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of a townhouse complex located near the intersection of 43rd St. and 54th Ave. at 6:13 a.m. Feb. 1st.

A short time later, police received a report of a pickup truck having collided with a power pole on 42nd Street leading up to the Red Deer Regional Hospital. Police have confirmed the two crime scenes on that morning were linked.

Officials said minutes after a report of shots fired on Feb. 1st in the area of 43rd St. and 54th Ave., RCMP located an injured woman in a vehicle near the hospital.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she later died of her injuries. The autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary on Feb. 2nd determined that the death of the 25-year-old woman was a homicide.

-Connolly

