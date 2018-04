Localized flooding in Red Deer County

The rapidly melting snow is causing overland flooding in some areas

The snow is melting quickly throughout Alberta, and in Red Deer County the rapidly melting snow is causing some overland flooding.

The excessive spring runoff is causing some road closures and localized flooding, according to Red Deer County.

As of 3:30 p.m. on April 23, the following roads are closed due to overland flooding.

Twp Rd 374 Between Rge Rd 265 and Rge Rd 270

Rge Rd 222 between Twp Rd 360 and Twp Rd 361

Rge Rd 23 Between Twp Rd 350 and Hwy 587

Rge Rd 275B Hwy 2 svc road Between Twp Rd 364 and Rge Rd 280

Rge Rd 233 Between Twp Rd 382 and Twp Rd 384

Rge Rd 223 Between Twp Rd 360 and Hwy 590

Rge Rd 225 Between Twp Rd 372 and Twp Rd 374

Rge Rd 225 Between Twp Rd 374 and Twp Rd 372

Rge Rd 41 South of Twp Rd 350

Rge Rd 250 Between Twp Rd 352 and Hwy 590

Rge Rd 10 Between Twp Rd 374 and Twp Rd 380

Rge Rd 271 South of Twp Rd 374

Twp Rd 342 Between Rge Rd 21 and Rge Rd 22

Rge Rd 250 Between Hwy 587 and Twp Rd 342

Twp Rd 364 Between Rge Rd 272 and Rge Rd 273

Rge Rd 45 Between Hwy 54 and Twp Rd 364

Rge Rd 32 Between Twp Rd 364 and Twp Rd 370

Rge Rd 13 Between Twp Rd 372 and Twp Rd 374 – Construction underway on Tuesday morning

Rge Rd 263 Between Twp Rd 372 and Twp Rd 374

Rge Rd 32 Between Hwy 54 and Twp Rd 360

Rge Rd 21 Between Hwy 11A and Half Moon Bay Drive N.

Rge Rd 283 Between Hwy 587 and Twp Rd 350

Rge Rd 25A Between Twp Rd 380 and Twp Rd 374

Rge Rd 12 Between Twp Rd 372 and Twp Rd 374

Hwy 587 Between Rge Rd 25 and Rge Rd 23

Residents and motorists passing through the are are reminded not move or bypass any barricades in place.

Red Deer County is recommending motorists do not travel on the above listed roads, as there may be “unforeseen hazards” on the roads.

“County staff are in the field evaluating conditions and determining operational requirements,” a press release from Red Deer County states.

If your home is impacted by the localized flooding, or if you find an unmarked hazard, you are are asked to call Red Deer County Centre, 403-350-2150.

Further updates and road closures will be posted at www.rdcounty.ca and on Twitter as they become available.



