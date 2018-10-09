Local Boys and Girls Club receives Canada Post Community Foundation support

The Canada Post Community Foundation has provided $20,000 in support for the Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer & District’s Rural Program Expansion project.

Rural communities have fewer programs to engage youth and children, and a need exists for accessible and affordable opportunities for young people. The Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer & District now has resources to further enhance its programs and services because of Canada Post Community Foundation’s generosity.

The Boys and Girls Club provides a safe, barrier-free place for children and youth to go and engage in a variety of activities that promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity. Youth can pursue interests under the guidance of positive peer and adult mentorship.

“These funds will help us to develop and deliver the programs and services for rural communities in our serving area,” said Jacquie Boyd, executive director of Youth HQ. “We are very grateful for this grant from the Canada Post Community Foundation.

“Canada Post is proud to help organizations and projects that make a difference in the lives of Canadian children and youth. Through the generosity of our customers, the Canada Post Community Foundation is able to fund important programs in communities across the country every year.”

-Submitted by Youth HQ