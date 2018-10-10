Lending Cupboard receives 2018 Minister’s Senior Service Award

It was back in August that The Lending Cupboard first found out that it was a nominee for the 2018 Minister’s Senior Service Award. On Oct. 1st at Government House in Edmonton The Lending Cupboard was presented with that award by the Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson and Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell.

“I was honoured and humbled to be amongst such wonderful citizens from across the province that give to their seniors in our communities,” said Dawna Morey, executive director of The Lending Cupboard.

“Joined by members of our Board of Directors, I was honoured toaccept this award on behalf of our incredible team. Our dedicated Board of Directors, five part-time staff and over 70 volunteers who last year gave over 11,000 hours. They are the true heroes of our organization. This award recognized and validated the incredible contribution we are making to so many clients and their families.”

-Submitted by The Lending Cupboard