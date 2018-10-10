photo submitted

Lending Cupboard receives 2018 Minister’s Senior Service Award

Award handed down Oct. 1st in Edmonton

It was back in August that The Lending Cupboard first found out that it was a nominee for the 2018 Minister’s Senior Service Award. On Oct. 1st at Government House in Edmonton The Lending Cupboard was presented with that award by the Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson and Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell.

“I was honoured and humbled to be amongst such wonderful citizens from across the province that give to their seniors in our communities,” said Dawna Morey, executive director of The Lending Cupboard.

“Joined by members of our Board of Directors, I was honoured toaccept this award on behalf of our incredible team. Our dedicated Board of Directors, five part-time staff and over 70 volunteers who last year gave over 11,000 hours. They are the true heroes of our organization. This award recognized and validated the incredible contribution we are making to so many clients and their families.”

-Submitted by The Lending Cupboard

Previous story
FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

Just Posted

Mustard Seed expands, assumes operation of People’s Place shelter

The shelter currently accommodates up to 46 adults during the winter months

Edmonton’s The Royal Foundry head to Bo’s Bar and Grill Oct. 11th

Band’s superbly-crafted latest disc, Lost in Your Head, was released last year

Serious collision north of Ponoka

Emergency crews were on scene of a serious collision north of Ponoka on Highway 2

Red Deer College establishes cannabis free policy across campuses

Cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17th

Local Boys and Girls Club receives Canada Post Community Foundation support

$20,000 given in support for their Rural Program Expansion project.

WATCH: Residents take in ‘Rocktober’ this past weekend

Organizers said the event also had many schools visiting this year

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Canada set to become largest country with legal pot sales

On Oct. 17, Canada becomes the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Swift announced on Sunday who she was voting for, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics

Hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

The category 4 hurricane is expected to pass south of Nova Scotia later this week

Most Read