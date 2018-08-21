Lawrence Lee announces candidacy for UCP nomination

Local businessman and current City Councillor Lawrence Lee is in the nomination race for the United Conservative Party for Red Deer-North.

Lee made the announcement in a personally meaningful part of the City for him – just outside of the former Fairview Grocery and the neighbourhood where he grew up.

“This is where my public service began many, many years ago,” he said. “My parents, my brother, my sister and I came to Red Deer to build a grocery business right here, right at this site. And from a very early age, I experienced entrepreneurship; what a hard work ethic was, what education means and how that is important to the neighbourhood and the importance of community service,” he said.

Lee is currently serving in his second terms as a City councillor following nine years serving Red Deer Public Schools.

With current and past directorships on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta, the Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools and the Red Deer and District Chinese Community Society, Lee said his passion for education has always been the source of energy for community service.

“Being a public servant has enriched my life’s journey in so many ways,” he said. “What became so naturally for me was to constantly ask myself what am I going to do today to make Red Deer a better community for tomorrow?

“So in order to continue fighting for Red Deer, and to continue to give back to the community that has given my family and I so much, I’m announcing my official entry into the nomination contest for the United Conservative Party for Red Deer-North.

“Red Deer as a whole has a great opportunity and promise, and for me, Red Deer-North even more so,” he noted. “This constituency represents the roots that I am a product of – hard work, creativity, striving for an excellent education, and good family values. Economically, the opportunities for economic growth in Red Deer-North are tremendous. We have the capacity to build incubators for computer engineers, technology and jobs for the future,” he said.

Lee said that the UCP represents a lot of the values and principles that he holds.

“I’m a fiscal conservative, but I’m also centered on the importance and the future evolution of our environment and our economy, and I’m aware of the ballooning deficit that is plaguing our province right now,” he said.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to represent the people of Red Deer-North. I continually hear from people that they want stronger advocacy and representation. I am passionate about being that voice for those community members and business owners, and that’s what I’ve worked to become my entire life.”