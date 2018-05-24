Lacombe selected as 2019 Canada Games Torch Relay stop

The City of Lacombe is excited to announce that it has been selected as a torch relay stop for the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay on February 2, 2019, as part of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“On behalf of Council, I thank the organizing committee for selecting Lacombe as a MNP Canada Games Torch Relay Stop,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “We eagerly anticipate the arrival of the torch relay in Lacombe, and we look forward to a very successful Canada Games in Red Deer.”

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay is a significant element of the Canada Games and has united communities across the nation for the past 51 years. It officially starts in Ottawa from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill on October 4, 2018, and visits 48 communities across Canada before arriving in Red Deer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Games on February 15, 2019.

Torch relay stops are large-scale events, where a formal torch relay is followed by a community celebration. Selected communities typically have 10 to 15 torchbearers, including current or past residents, take part in the event. Each torchbearer walks a leg of the relay carrying the Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch and takes part in events, photo-ops and community recognition opportunities.

Torchbearers will be selected following a nomination process that opened on May 15, 2018. Lacombe residents can nominate a deserving, past or present community member or themselves by completing the application form online at www.canadagames.ca/2019/mnptorchrelay.

Nominations will be accepted until June 30, 2018 at 4 p.m.

The 2019 Games will announce torchbearers publicly in September 2018. For the most current information regarding the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay, please visit www.canadagames.ca/2019/mnptorchrelay.

From February 15 until March 3, 2019, the eyes of the nation will be on Red Deer, Alberta as it hosts the 2019 Canada Winter Games — the largest multi-sport and cultural event for youth in Canada. For more information on the 2019 Games, please visit www.canadagames.ca/2019.

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe