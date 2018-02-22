Lacombe Police uncover 779 grams of suspected cocaine

Two individuals charged

On Feb. 13th at approximately 11:25 p.m., members of the Lacombe Police Service conducted a stop for a traffic infraction on a motor vehicle travelling eastbound in the 4500 block of 50th Ave. in Lacombe. Through the course of investigation and search of the vehicle, Police uncovered 779 grams of suspected cocaine (street value of approximately $60,000), a 12 gauge shotgun, ammunition, cash and items commonly associated to the distribution of illegal drugs.

Michael Alexander Tymchak, 36, from Drayton Valley, has been charged with offences under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He faces the charges of one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a firearm while authorized/no licence, one count of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle while unauthorized, two counts of breach of a court order and one count of proceeds of a crime.

Michaela Ann Martin, 21, from Lindale, Alberta, has been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police.

