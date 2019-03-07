Lacombe Police prevent overdose, charge man with 9 counts

Lacombe police were forced to administer Narcan after a man fleeing from police went into medical distress.

Early in the morning of March 3, Lacombe Police attempted to stop a car in the area of 58 street and 50 avenue after observing the car being driven erratically.

Police activated their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop at which time the driver failed to stop and entered into a criminal flight from police. The vehicle was observed west on Highway 12 pulled over due to mechanical issues. The driver departed the scene on foot but was apprehended by police a short time later.

The male was found to be in possession of carfentanyl and began to exhibit signs of a medical distress. Police were able to administer Narcan to the male before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

A 28-year-old male has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a scheduled substance – 1 (one) count

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle – 1 (one) count

Flight from peace officer – 1 (one) count

Fail to comply with Undertaking – 1 (one) count

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs – 1 (one) count

Drive uninsured vehicle on highway – 1 (one) count

Drive motor vehicle without holding subsisting drivers license – 1 (one) count

Operate motor vehicle without subsisting certificate of Registration – 1 (one) count

Improper use of license plate – 1 (one) count

The male was also arrested on warrants out of Sylvan Lake RCMP for nine charges including Trafficking a controlled substance.

“Police wish to remind the public of the dangers of opioids, fentanyl and carfentanyl use. Police have seen an increase in illicit drug overdoses and use” states Constable Vaughan Bleasdale.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service