Joe Hittel received a new bicycle for his outstanding fundraising efforts

Joe Hittel (right) of Red Deer was the second leading money raiser in Canada at over $14,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada, after he rappelled down from the Red Deer Stantec building earlier this summer. Mud, Sweat and Gears sponsors the event, donating bikes and funds towards Make-A-Wish Canada. Here, Hittel is receiving a bike from Mackenzie Dolo, the sales manager of Mud, Sweat and Gears. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express