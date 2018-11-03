Jaden Holle from High River was crowned Miss Rodeo Canada 2019

Miss Rodeo Canada 2019 says she hopes to encourage young people to pursue their passion

Jaden Holle from Hay River was crowned Miss Rodeo Canada 2019 during the Canadian Finals Rodeo 45 on Friday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

High River native Jaden Holle said she never thought she could be Miss Rodeo Canada because she was raised in town and didn’t compete in rodeos.

But Friday one of her dreams came true.

Holle was crowned Miss Rodeo Canada 2019 at the Canadian Finals Rodeo 45.

Now, she said, she wants to use the platform to encourage others to not be held back by anything.

“I followed my dreams and I worked hard and here I am,” she said. “I think that anybody can do what they put their mind to.”

Holle, who is currently working toward a Bachelor of Education through the Métis Teacher Education Program at the University of Saskatchewan, was named the Claresholm CBI Queen in 2018.

After learning she was named Miss Rodeo Canada 2019 on Friday night at Westerner Park, she could hardly believe it.

“I didn’t expect to win,” she said. “I am really in shock and I don’t know if it will set in until maybe tomorrow.”

While she said running for Miss Rodeo Canada was a lot of hard work, it was also very fun.

“All of us put in a lot of preparation and studying, and the week itself at CFR 45 was just a blast.”

As an ambassador for Canada’s rodeo circuit, Miss Rodeo contestants must be well versed in history and horse science.

Taking place during the Canadian Finals Rodeo, they compete in six pageant categories, which include a personal interview, horsemanship, public speaking, a written test, modeling and personality performance.

While Holle never competed in the Canadian rodeo circuit, she comes from a family who did.

“I always heard stories of my grandpa and my dad back in the day when he rodeoed,” she said.

“I always wanted to get back in touch with those western roots so this was a way that I could honour my ancestors.”

She said the Miss Rodeo Canada platform can be used to be a good role model for young people.

“I want to inspire people to not hold back on their dreams and to always seek the truth.”

This year, six contestants competed in the Miss Rodeo Canada 2019 Pageant.

2018 Miss Ponoka Stampede Alicia Erickson was named the first runner-up.

“It feels good,” she said. “Obviously we all wanted to win the title and I know I tried my hardest and winning first runner-up is a blessing and I know that my place and what I do is meant to be somewhere else and someone else needs me so I am okay with it.”

She said running in the Miss Rodeo Canada Pageant was significant in her life.

“It took years of preparation for something that I love so much and something that changed my life and I want to be able to be that person to help change other people’s lives.”

She added, “The western way of life, rodeo and the heritage can give us so much more than anything else and I wanted to be able to share that.”