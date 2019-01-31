Innisfail RCMP still seeking public assistance to locate wanted male

The RCMP continue to seek public assistance in trying to locate 38-year-old Jason William Ionson of Red Deer who is wanted on an arrest warrant for charges stemming from previous offences in Innisfail.

No information has led to police locating him and a renewed request is being put out for help.

Ionson may be in the Central Alberta area. If you have information about his whereabouts please contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or the Red Deer RCMP GIS Unit at 403-352-8745. It is believed that Ionson may be dangerous and should not be approached.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the ‘P3 Tips’ app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Innisfail RCMP