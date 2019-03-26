Innisfail RCMP seeking public assistance in locating missing youth

Jennaya Greenough, 15, was last seen by her father the night of March 22nd

photo submitted

Innisfail RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing female youth. Jennaya Greenough, 15, was last seen by her father the night of March 22nd. Greenough is suspected to be in Red Deer. Greenough is described as:

  • 5’9”
  • 140 lbs
  • Caucasian
  • Stud nose piercing on right side of nose

Last seen wearing Purple/Blue winter coat with fur on hood, leggings, running shoes, pink Adidas backpack

If anyone has any information about the location of Greenough please contact the RCMP.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP

