Innisfail RCMP respond to break and enter

Break and enter linked to a suspicious vehicle

On Dec. 27th, Innisfail RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter to a lease site located off of Hwy. 2A. Police attended and located a suspicious vehicle. Through the investigation, police were able to link the break and enter to the suspicious vehicle and three people now stand charged with multiple offenses, including break and enter and possessing break in tools.

On Jan. 3rd, Innisfail RCMP responded to a break and enter at an Insurance Company in Innisfail. When police attended, they located and arrested a male inside the business. A 35-year-old Red Deer man has subsequently been charged with multiple offenses, including but not limited to: break and enter, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Assault on a Police Officer.

Leslieville fire deemed arson, suspect identified

