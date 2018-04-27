Innisfail RCMP respond to break and enter, possession of stolen property

Police located a stolen Jeep that had been involved in a collision with a power pole

On the morning of April 25th Innisfail RCMP responded to a call for service in Red Deer County East of Innisfail.

Police were called to a male banging on the door breaking the glass of a rural residence. Multiple police units attended the area and set up containment with the assistance of the Red Deer County patrol, Red Deer police dog service and Red Deer City RCMP traffic.

Upon arrival police located a stolen Jeep Cherokee that had been involved in a collision with a power pole. While awaiting for the police dog to arrive Innisfail members observed a vehicle leave a neighbouring farm yard and become stuck in a ditch while trying to avoid a washout from the recent flooding.

Three Innisfail members attended the vehicle and arrested the lone male suspect. Further investigation revealed this accused had stolen a Jeep and also attempted theft of a vehicle at the Innisfail Dodge dealership earlier that morning.

Tyler Wells, a 32-year-old male from Medicine Hat is currently remanded in custody. He faces the charges of theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break in tools.

– Submitted

