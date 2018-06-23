Innisfail RCMP respond to a shoplifting incident

Red Deer man and woman face charges

On June 22nd, Innisfail RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious male and female that were at a business in Innisfail attempting to steal merchandise. Police attended and located the female in one of the businesses and detained her. The female provided a false name and was subsequently arrested. During a search, police located stolen cheques and a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine.

A 34-year-old Red Deer female is facing the charges of mischief under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, personation with intent, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with probation.

She was also wanted on seven outstanding warrants from Red Deer and Ponoka at the time of her arrest.

Police also located and arrested the male, who was a short distance away.

A 32-year-old Red Deer male faces the charges of failing to comply with probation and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

