LOCATED: Innisfail RCMP looking for missing woman

Amanda Kucher was last seen at the Innisfail 7-Eleven on Feb. 15

LOCATED and in good health say RCMP.

The Innisfail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Amanda Kucher.

Police say Kucher was last seen at the Innisfail 7-Eleven on Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m., however she left before police could speak with her.

“Police need to speak with Kucher as they are concerned for her well being,” say RCMP.

Kucher is described as 5’4”, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long black winter jacket and a pink/purple toque.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

