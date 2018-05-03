Innisfail RCMP locate stolen vehicle and make an arrest

On May 1st at approximately 8:30 p.m. Innisfail RCMP, while on regular rural patrols, observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the trees on RR 20 south of Hwy. 54. Police approached the vehicle and a male standing beside the vehicle turned and ran. Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen and contained the area.

Innisfail RCMP with the assistance of RCMP police dog services located the male laying on the ground. The male was arrested and sustained minor injuries during the arrest. The male was identified as 37-year-old Mathew Newberry of Innisfail.

Newberry has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of identity documents and three counts of possession of property under $5,000.

If you have any information, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403 227 3342.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP