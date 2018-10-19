Innisfail RCMP investigate serious collision west of Innisfail

One of the passengers was taken by STARS air ambulance to the hospital

On Oct. 19th at approximately 7:30 a.m., Innisfail RCMP attended the scene of a two vehicle collision located at Hwy. 54 and Township Road 354 near Innisfail.

A pickup truck was travelling northbound when a southbound car made a left hand turn in front of the pickup truck and the car was struck.

The driver of the car was taken by EMS to hospital, while the passenger of the car was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst was present on scene, along with Innisfail Fire Department, Innisfail Emergency Services, and Innisfail Peace Officers. The investigation is continuing.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP

