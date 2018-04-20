Innisfail RCMP investigate Missing Person- Margaret “Joan” Duncan

The Innisfail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old female.

Joan Duncan and her vehicle were last seen around 11:00 p.m. on April 18th at her residence in Innisfail. Duncan has not been seen since and her family believe she may be suffering from a medical condition. Along with Duncan, Joan has been known to use the surname Shepherd or Bertrand. Her vehicle is described as a 2015 Silver Kia Soul with Alberta plate BSD 6720.

Duncan is described as:

Caucasian

5’4”

heavy set

Grey/white hair

Green eyes

Usually wearing sweat pants and blue running shoes

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP