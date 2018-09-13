Innisfail RCMP investigate fire near Spruce View

An 83-year-old male of Spruce View, Alberta was located deceased inside the home

On Sept. 2nd Innisfail RCMP were dispatched to a house fire at a rural location west of Spruce View, Alberta.

Crews from Spruce View Fire, Innisfail Fire, Red Deer County Fire and Red Deer County Technical Rescue were dispatched and worked together for several hours extinguishing a fire that severely damaged a home. Unfortunately one lone occupant of the home, an 83-year-old male of Spruce View, Alberta was located deceased inside the home.

RCMP have investigated the death and have found no evidence to suggest that further investigation would be required at this time. Fire investigators from Red Deer County have concluded their investigation to determine the cause of the fire. No further information will be released at this time.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP

