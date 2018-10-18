Innisfail RCMP charge man with robbery

Victim says the man forced his way into her home, assaulted her and took the keys to her truck

On Oct. 16th at approximately 2:30 p.m. Innisfail RCMP received a complaint of a robbery that had just occurred on a rural property north east of Innisfail in Red Deer County. Innisfail RCMP with the assistance of Innisfail integrated Freeway Patrol responded immediately. The female victim reported that a man had knocked on the door of the residence. When she answered he forced his way into the home, assaulted her and took the keys to her truck. He exited the home and she followed him asking him to return her purse, at which point he demanded money. She complied, gave the man money and he fled the property in her truck. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The truck was equipped with on star and RCMP were able to track it to a location in Red Deer. The Central Alberta Integrated Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Red Deer Police Dog Services Unit located the vehicle and arrested the lone male occupant without incident

Lyle Whitesel, 36, from Penhold has been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, possession of identity document, possession of break and enter tools, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and three counts of breach of recognizance.

“This is an excellent example of RCMP units working together to combat rural crime,” said Sgt. Lori Eiler.

ICRU is a recently formed RCMP team whose mandate includes identifying high risk and dangerous prolific offenders in Alberta and aggressively putting a stop to their activities. Property crime, including Theft of Vehicles and Break and Enters continue to be a priority for the RCMP. ICRU is committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific offenders. ICRU is one component of the Alberta RCMP’s crime reduction strategy.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP

Previous story
Red Deer Chamber Awards recognize outstanding businesses
Next story
Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Just Posted

Red Deer Chamber Awards recognize outstanding businesses

The 37th Annual Business Awards saw five recipients take home prestigious awards

UPDATE: Aurora Rafer has been found unharmed

RCMP have a man in custody and continue to investigate

The Sadies slide into the City on Nov. 6th

Popular band gearing up for a show at The Hideout

Recreational pot is now officially legal

Here are some things you need to know and how legal recreational pot will affect you in Red Deer

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

Alberta readies itself for cannabis sales with 17 stores (for now) and a new provincial website

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

In Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael, some coming home find no home

State emergency management officials said some 124,500 customers across the Panhandle were still without power Wednesday morning and 1,157 remained in shelters.

Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Saudi Arabia, which initially called the allegations “baseless,” has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over recent days.

Manhunt in Crimea for possible accomplice in school attack

An 18-year-old student, who later killed himself, was initially believed to be the only one involved

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

Police in Canada posted a photo of a $215 ticket given to someone who allegedly had a baggy of marijuana in their car

Jagmeet Singh says marijuana pardons are not enough

Trudeau government will streamline pardon process for Canadians convicted of simple possession of marijuana in the past

Most Read