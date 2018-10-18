Innisfail RCMP charge man with robbery

Victim says the man forced his way into her home, assaulted her and took the keys to her truck

On Oct. 16th at approximately 2:30 p.m. Innisfail RCMP received a complaint of a robbery that had just occurred on a rural property north east of Innisfail in Red Deer County. Innisfail RCMP with the assistance of Innisfail integrated Freeway Patrol responded immediately. The female victim reported that a man had knocked on the door of the residence. When she answered he forced his way into the home, assaulted her and took the keys to her truck. He exited the home and she followed him asking him to return her purse, at which point he demanded money. She complied, gave the man money and he fled the property in her truck. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The truck was equipped with on star and RCMP were able to track it to a location in Red Deer. The Central Alberta Integrated Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Red Deer Police Dog Services Unit located the vehicle and arrested the lone male occupant without incident

Lyle Whitesel, 36, from Penhold has been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, possession of identity document, possession of break and enter tools, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and three counts of breach of recognizance.

“This is an excellent example of RCMP units working together to combat rural crime,” said Sgt. Lori Eiler.

ICRU is a recently formed RCMP team whose mandate includes identifying high risk and dangerous prolific offenders in Alberta and aggressively putting a stop to their activities. Property crime, including Theft of Vehicles and Break and Enters continue to be a priority for the RCMP. ICRU is committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific offenders. ICRU is one component of the Alberta RCMP’s crime reduction strategy.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP