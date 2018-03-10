Innisfail RCMP arrest two, seizing a firearm

Calgary man found to be wanted on 10 outstanding

On March 9th at approximately 2:30 a.m. Innisfail RCMP were on pro-active patrol’s in Penhold, Alberta when they saw two suspicious vehicles. A vehicle stop was initiated and the male passenger in the vehicle was identified as Dustin Mitchell.

Mitchell was found to be wanted on 10 outstanding warrants as well as being bound by a probation order and recognizance. Mitchell was arrested without incident. The female driver of the vehicle was identified as Tasha King. King was also found to be on curfew conditions and was arrested without incident. A search incidental to arrest revealed illegal drugs, a loaded .22 caliber Ruger 10/22 rifle with a magazine and counterfiet US currency.

Mitchell, 22, of Calgary has been charged with obstruction, failing to comply with probation and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

King, 20, of Red Deer has been charged with knowingly possessing a firearm while unauthorized, possession of a firearm without holding a license, being an occupant of a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, six counts of failing to comply with recognizance, possession of counterfeit money and possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the Innisfail RCMP at 403 227 3342.

