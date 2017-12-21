Innisfail Charity Checkstop brings in over $11,000

The RCMP also collected 200 high-quality toys, 12 gently used clothing items and 900 pounds of food

The 22nd annual Innisfail Charity Checkstop took place over the weekend and brought in over $11,632.07 for charitable organizations.

In addition to cash and cheques, the RCMP also collected over 200 high-quality toys, 12 gently used clothing items and 900 pounds of food.

“In this season of giving and celebrating we are proud to provide as much help as we can to those less fortunate,” a press release stated/

Donations made by the community will go to the Innisfail Food Bank, the Christmas Bureau and the Red Deer Women’s Outreach Society.

The RCMP wanted to thank Nestle Purina, CO-OP, 7-11, A&W, Dairy Queen, Subway, Tim Horton’s, Innisfail ESSO, McDonalds, Complete Catering, and the Innisfail Legion for the donations they made.

The Innisfail RCMP also wanted to thank numerous volunteers for thier contributions including the Innisfail Fire Department; Guardian Ambulance; the Town of Innisfail; the Christmas Bureau; the Food Bank; and the Red Deer Women’s Outreach, Four Lane Ford and the local 4-H club. We would also like to thank Richard Foeser for being our Santa Clause, Jade Robichaud & Jonny Mckinnon for being Safety Bear, and Jim Seward (SOS Entertainment) for providing the Christmas Music.

“We hope everyone has a safe and joyous holiday season,” the press release stated.

-Vaughan