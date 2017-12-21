Red Deer Express File Photo

Innisfail Charity Checkstop brings in over $11,000

The RCMP also collected 200 high-quality toys, 12 gently used clothing items and 900 pounds of food

The 22nd annual Innisfail Charity Checkstop took place over the weekend and brought in over $11,632.07 for charitable organizations.

In addition to cash and cheques, the RCMP also collected over 200 high-quality toys, 12 gently used clothing items and 900 pounds of food.

“In this season of giving and celebrating we are proud to provide as much help as we can to those less fortunate,” a press release stated/

Donations made by the community will go to the Innisfail Food Bank, the Christmas Bureau and the Red Deer Women’s Outreach Society.

The RCMP wanted to thank Nestle Purina, CO-OP, 7-11, A&W, Dairy Queen, Subway, Tim Horton’s, Innisfail ESSO, McDonalds, Complete Catering, and the Innisfail Legion for the donations they made.

The Innisfail RCMP also wanted to thank numerous volunteers for thier contributions including the Innisfail Fire Department; Guardian Ambulance; the Town of Innisfail; the Christmas Bureau; the Food Bank; and the Red Deer Women’s Outreach, Four Lane Ford and the local 4-H club. We would also like to thank Richard Foeser for being our Santa Clause, Jade Robichaud & Jonny Mckinnon for being Safety Bear, and Jim Seward (SOS Entertainment) for providing the Christmas Music.

“We hope everyone has a safe and joyous holiday season,” the press release stated.

-Vaughan

Previous story
Canadian weather in 2017 saw ‘too much’ of everything
Next story
Man charged with fraud after victim losses of over $10 million

Just Posted

Freeze the House returns in support of Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Freeze the House Charity Bonspiel is returning to the Pidherney Centre

Red Deer RCMP arrest numerous prolific offenders

RCMP make recent arrests through Pinpoint

Histories of our treasured Christmas traditions

Christmas is almost here for Red Deerians

WATCH: Red Deer 2017 Light Tour

Preview of some of the best decorated houses in Red Deer

Turning Point responds to City Council over SCS

Turning Point responds to City Council’s decision to not have SCS at Turning Point

WATCH: Red Deer 2017 Light Tour

Preview of some of the best decorated houses in Red Deer

Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping

Canada to gain luge bronze from Sochi Olympics due to Russian doping

‘There’s more than oil and gas:’ Wind blowing workers in new direction

“It’s been an eye-opener going into a different industry. There’s more than oil and gas. It’s pretty cool.”

Pop, candy and now opioids in vending machines?

B.C. health official wants to put safe and common opioid in vending machines

Bitumen spill would harm B.C. salmon: study

Exposure to diluted bitumen hinders the swimming performance of salmon, causes their heart muscle to stiffen and damages their kidneys

Longtime sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82

Family became concerned when Enberg didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released

The look of love – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s swoon-worthy engagement photos

Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; 19 injured

Police say there is no evidence of a terrorist link to a car ramming attack Thursday in central Melbourne

U.S. tax cuts: Fiscal pros weigh in on how Canada should respond

In short: Don’t expect Canada to engage in a corporate-tax-cut-war with the U.S.

Most Read