Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

Indigenous and environmental groups respond to the National Energy Board’s recommendation report on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
Alberta is currently sitting in second place of the medal standings
This is the most the 10-year-old Red Deerian has raised so far
Alberta was close behind Quebec in the team relay speed skating finals
Canada Winter Games in Red Deer continue on until March 2nd
The 10-year-old Red Deerian is selling cupcakes today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members
R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years
The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta
Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice
Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions
Leona Huggins was the only Canadian in the gathering ahead of a historic summit at the Vatican
Alberta’s Jake Sandstorm captured silver in the men Freestyle Skiing Big Air contest
Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes
Staged play reading runs March 10th at the Public Library downtown
Despite objections from Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, opposition delivered humanitarian aid to people
Seth Miller, a journalist who has wrote about the issue, says equipment makers didn’t consider privacy