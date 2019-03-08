Icy road conditions causing delays on QE2

Motorists advised to avoid driving on the QE2 in central Alberta

Icy highway conditions in central Alberta are causing delays for motorists.

Officers with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit are dealing with several collisions of vehicles that have gone off the road.

The evening snow fall from March 7, plus blowing snow has caused the roads to become icy and visibility limited, say officials.

On the 511 Alberta website it indicates that road conditions from Innisfail to Edmonton area are partly covered with snow or ice. Officials recommend motorists turn on their headlights and drive for the road conditions.

After Innisfail 511 Alberta states conditions are covered with snow and ice.

Blackfalds RCMP posted on social media to avoid travel altogether.

As of 10:30 a.m. crews were dealing with an incident on the QE2 that has traffic slowed down.

More to come…