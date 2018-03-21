Hwy. 2/ Gaetz Ave. Interchange – Temporary Traffic Pattern Change for Northbound Hwy. 2 traffic

Red Deer drivers can expect change to be in effect until early April

photo submitted

On March 23rd, a temporary traffic pattern change will be in effect along Hwy. 2, between Taylor Dr. and south of Gaetz Ave. Northbound Hwy. 2 traffic will be detoured onto the southbound lanes of Hwy. 2 where both northbound and southbound traffic will operate. Two lanes will be accommodated in each direction and traffic will be separated by barriers. A detour plan is available on hwy2gaetz.com

This temporary traffic pattern change is required in order erect girders for the Gaetz Ave. bridge. It is anticipated this pattern change will be in effect until early April, weather permitting.

Reduced speed limits will remain in effect throughout the construction zone. Hwy. 2 has been reduced to 80 km/hr as work is ongoing through the day and night. Road users are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

The Hwy. 2/Gaetz Ave. Interchange is scheduled to be complete in fall 2018, weather permitting. For detailed project information, visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd., on behalf of Alberta Transportation, would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience through the construction season.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.

– Submitted by Russell Public Relations Inc.

Previous story
Witnesses: Boko Haram returns Nigerian kidnapped schoolgirls
Next story
No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Just Posted

Local Legions will be presenting the award-winning play Jake’s Gift

Acclaimed play has received rave reviews from critics and audience members alike

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – March 21st

A summary of the week’s news

POLL: Should the Government of Alberta include revenue from the Trans Mountain pipeline in their budget forecasts?

Alberta Finance Minister predicts a balanced budget in five years

Innisfail RCMP arrests two

Suspects attempted to flee but their vehicle got stuck in the snow

West coast actor brings compelling pioneer tale to the City next month

Cougar Annie Tales runs April 25th in the Snell Auditorium,

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – March 21st

A summary of the week’s news

Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

The limited-edition drink will be available starting March 22

Two arrested in Leduc County after Thorsby RCMP drive by rural break-in in progress

Thorsby RCMP prevent break and enter, find other stolen property

Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts

No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Canada’s wireless providers are preparing for a looming update to the National Public Alerting System

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and U.S. company ICM Partners

Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in

Witnesses: Boko Haram returns Nigerian kidnapped schoolgirls

Witnesses say Boko Haram militants have returned an unknown number of the 110 girls who were abducted from their Nigeria school a month ago.

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Most Read