Hwy. 2/Gaetz Ave. Interchange: Southbound collector-distributor roadway will be permanently open

Crews will also begin staged opening of the southbound Hwy. 2 bridge and lanes

On the evening of Nov. 14th, the southbound collector-distributor roadway will be permanently open, providing direct access to southbound Highway 2A and Gasoline Alley West.

A plan showing the permanent alignment is available at Hwy2Gaetz.com.

Also on Nov. 14th, crews will begin a staged opening of the southbound Highway 2 bridge and lanes, with full opening anticipated for Nov. 15th.

These developments represent two of the last major milestones required to have traffic flow freely through the Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange Improvement project. The final milestone of opening the southbound Gaetz Avenue bridge will likely take place within the next two weeks, weather permitting.

Additional paving work and final clean-up activities will take place in Spring 2019. For detailed project information, please visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

-Submitted by Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd.