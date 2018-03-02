Hunting Hills on lockdown

Hunting Hills High School is currently on lockdown.
Rachel Notley announced RDC degree-granting status on March 1st
Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.
Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement
New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent
Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth
Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015
Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour
Awards recognize outstanding efforts in heritage preservation, education, and awareness
