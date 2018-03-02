Hunting Hills on lockdown

More to come

Hunting Hills High School is currently on lockdown.

More to come.

Previous story
Structure fire in Red Deer’s Blindman Industrial Park

Just Posted

Hunting Hills on lockdown

More to come

Structure fire in Red Deer’s Blindman Industrial Park

More to come

WATCH/UPDATED: Red Deer College gets ‘green light’ to become a university

Rachel Notley announced RDC degree-granting status on March 1st

Downtown Business Association looking for vendors

Markets in need of local vendors

Heavy snowfall warning issued for much of central Alberta

Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – Feb. 28th

Tune into our weekly update on everything Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Heavy snowfall warning issued for much of central Alberta

Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday

Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Most Read